Merola Tile Novecento Cubrecantos Cobalto 1-1/4 in. x 5-1/8 in. Ceramic Wall Trim Tile, Cobalto / High Sheen

Capture a handcrafted, artisan appearance that is inspired by twentieth-century Spain with our Novecento Cubrecantos Cobalto 1-1/4 in. x 5-1/8 in. Ceramic Wall Trim Tile. With a cobalt crackle watercolor glaze, this rounded trim piece has a smooth surface. The glossy, reflective glaze offers a glass-like appearance for a subtle polished look. Meant for using as a finishing edge or for separating 2-parts of a tile installation, this trim is perfect as an accent for the other items in the Novecento program. Intended for interior wall use, this tile is an excellent selection to accent your backsplash, shower wall, fireplace facade or accent wall. It is necessary that you seal this tile before grouting to prevent the absorption of staining agents over time. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Color: Cobalto / High Sheen.