Cambridge Nova White Frame Adjustable Sling Outdoor Chaise Lounge in Gray Sling

Whether you're lounging in the sun or drying off by the pool, the Naples chaise is the perfect addition to your outdoor space. Both robust and reliable, this lounge chair is constructed with durable sling fabric over a rustproof aluminum frame. Designed with cool gray tones, this chaise co-ordinates well with any environment it's placed in. A 4-way adjustable backrest allows you to alter its angle to your most relaxed position. The all-weather sling fabric is both UV and water-resistant, proven to maintain its strength under any weather condition.