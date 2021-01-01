Home Dynamix Nova Astoria Ivory 21 in. x 31 in. Indoor Area Rug

Inspire your inner interior decorator with chic, contemporary statement-pieces from the Nova collection by Home Dynamix. A curated collection of gorgeous Moroccan and Scandinavian inspired area rugs, these ornate floor-coverings are sure to spark a complete interior redesign within your home. With a diverse range of prints, patterns and designs, these area rugs can either add a striking pop of color into your spaces or preserve your beloved calming oasis. Vintage-chic Damask prints bring the Moroccan flair to the collection with ornate floral designs and traditional medallion center. Ideal for a living room or dining room, these pretty Damask prints give any space a traditional, yet imaginative feel. Adding in a punch of color to the collection are the abstract prints. Woven with powerful hues of red, pink and blue, this modern rug will bring life to any rooms decor. For a subtle introduction of style, choose the Scandinavian-inspired prints featuring neutral ivory and gray coloration with creative geometric shapes and patterns. Although unique in their designs, all Nova area rugs by Home Dynamix feature a distressed finish sure to impress you, and your guests. Beautiful and functional, these area rugs are made to last and endure high traffic areas, owing to their high-quality construction and strong polypropylene fibers. The durable heat-set polypropylene also provides a soft, luxe feel underfoot, turning any room into a warm and inviting space.