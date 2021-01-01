From accentuations by manhattan comfort
Nouveau 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll
Dedicated to upbeat design concepts, Antonina Vella Designer Wallpaper represents luxurious style with a modern edge; this is art for the wall. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear resistant. A gigantic poppy print in sculpted ink manufactured on a vintage press, Nouveau Damask Wallpaper celebrates the zenith of the art nouveau movement and the emerging art deco form. Color: Blue