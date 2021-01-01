From bebe
Bebe Bebe Nouveau Eau De Parfum Spray for Women 3.4 oz
Add a fun, modern fragrance to your collection with bebe nouveau. Designed for women who appreciate bold notes, this scent features a strong citrus base with a grapefruit accent complemented by citron. Quince adds another fruity touch, giving it a broad, sweet profile. Jasmine and black orchid combine to create an alluring side that makes this fragrance a great option for nights out with someone special. Originally released in 2013, this fragrance is sold under the bebe brand.