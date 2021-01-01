From ashley furniture

Nourison Passion Gray And Pink 5'x7' Persian Area Rug, Light Gray/Pink

$95.99 on sale
($254.99 save 62%)
In stock
Buy at ashleyhomestore

Description

Rich, seductive color draws you into the plush beauty of the passion collection. These fantastic florals and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic persian motifs with a bohemian sensibility. Woven from polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art power looms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced overdye techniques create an exciting patina effect in shades of pink, blue, and orange. Live a more colorful life with passion in your home! This timeless oushak star medallion rug design takes on a contemporary tone with brilliant shades of pink on a grey multicolor field. With easy-care fibers, it's the perfect infusion of boho charm for any space in your home or dorm room.

