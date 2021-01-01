Nourison Malta 4' X 6' Area Rug, Ivory/Gray

This magical and majestic collection features exotic old world patterns displayed in alluring ornamental color palettes to lend an intriguing air of mystery and exciting aspect of history to any interior. Flawlessly fabricated from specially created super silky and simple-to-care-for fibers and then beautifully washed to create the look and feel of a time-honored antique, these magnificent rugs will stir the senses and spark the imagination. Our ® malta collection of area rugs lives in our ivory coast style guide. Cross the centuries with the intriguing geometric motifs of this ® home malta collection area rug. Its center medallion, maltese-cross design is framed with an ornate border and made luminous with silky fibers with washed finish for a vintage look. Softly stunning in a contemporary, ivory-grey colorway with cut-pile detail.