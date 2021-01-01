From ashley furniture
Nourison Expressions Multicolor 4'x6' Area Rug, Multi
Advertisement
The expressions collection from hagaman features modern abstract designs in rich colors, hand carved for additional texture, depth, and dimension. These rugs provide both beauty and value. Make a statement and express your creativity instantly with this collection. Undulating waves of blue, green, grey, white, crimson and tangerine, gleam and glimmer in an extravagant interplay of dynamic color and design. Gorgeous hand carving creates amazing texture that simply has to be touched.