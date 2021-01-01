Nourison Caribbean Navy Blue And White 5' Square Area Rug, Navy

Go tropical with a flourish in vivid caribbean style. This delightful collection of quality loomed rugs provides an instant housewarming. Choose from an exciting array of botanical designs and curvaceous geometrics. Deeply pigmented tones contrast beautifully with soft neutrals for an effect as lush and welcoming as a sultry island garden. The woven loop pile adds an appealing accent of visual and tactile texture. The crisp contrast of beige on navy blue injects a contemporary energy into this caribbean collection indoor/outdoor rug. The elegant floral patterns and arabesques create a regal touch for any lively outdoor lifestyle.