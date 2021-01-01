Dove Nourishing Foaming Hand Wash For Clean and Softer Hands Coconut and Almond Milk Cleanser That Washes Away Dirt and Germs 10.1 oz 4 Count

REMOVES GERMS IN SECONDS - Dove Coconut and Almond Milk Nourishing Foaming Hand Wash effectively washes away dirt and germs with 100% gentle cleansers Recommended to wash hands for 20 seconds 5X MOISTURIZER BLEND - This hand wash contains a combination of five skin nutrients and moisturizers that work with skin to maintain hand softness and create new moisturizers for lasting nourishment GO BEYOND CLEANSING - Pamper your hands with Dove foaming hand wash This gentle cleanser offers a rich, indulgent texture that provides instant softness and nourishment that lasts for hours GENTLE ON HANDS - Your average hand soap can cause dry, tight hands Dove hand wash is gentle on hands Made with plant-based moisturizers, free from dyes, alcohol, parabens and sulfates SCENT - This hand cleanser offers aromas of soothing tropical Coconut and vivid sweet Almond Milk DOVE CARES - Dove hand wash products are PETA-certified Cruelty-Free Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA