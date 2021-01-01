OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo for Strong & Healthy Hair, with Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil & Egg White Protein, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free Surfactants, 13 fl oz

Soften, hydrate and transport hair to the tropics with this nourishing coconut milk shampoo A tantalizing blend with coconut milk, coconut oil & egg white protein, it helps strengthen strands TRANSPORT HAIR TO THE TROPICS: This 13-fluid ounce bottle of OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo helps strengthen and hydrate hair, leaving it looking glowing, healthy and beautiful with every wash NOURISH, STRENGTHEN and LOCK IN MOISTURE: Suitable for all hair types and textures, this creamy nourishing shampoo leaves hair with super shine and added moisture that won't weigh down your tresses HAIR CARE INSPIRED BY NATURE: The deeply nourishing blend contains coconut oil, which helps add lustrous shine and softness to hair, coconut milk to keep hair strong and smooth and whipped egg white protein, for smooth and healthy looking hair IRRESISTIBLY DELICIOUS SCENT: The creamy coconut, white peach and shea butter scent leaves locks with an irresistibly good smell every time you lather up Plus the sulfate-free surfactant hair care system is paraben-free and gentle on your tresses