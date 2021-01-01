Noumea Bathroom Toothbrush Holder

This elegant bath countertop soap and lotion dispenser Noumea is made of smooth touch durable plastic PS and features a nice metallized effect, brushed aluminum rendering, with a clear top and bottom base. This lotion dispenser is a lovely accent for any bathroom and fits on every sink, counter top or shelf. Perfect for liquid soap, bath gels, shampoos, conditioners or moisturizing creams and lotions. By unscrewing the chromed plastic pump, refilling with soap and lotion is really easy. Wipe clean with soapy water. Rust free. Accessorize your bathroom countertop in a modern style with this charming soap dispenser! Imported from France, made in PRC.