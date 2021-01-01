Nottingham 6 - Piece Dining Set

Define your dining room with this rustic style dining table. It features the natural wood texture adds the antique-inspired elegance with a rustic oak finish, and the curved table legs create a unique visual and come reinforced with a center floor beam. With a bold and sturdy design, it is made from solid wood and wood veneer construction, making it a worth buy for any living or dining room. This dining room set includes a dining table and server, while matches with a variety of chair and bench style, which are optional and sold separately. Size: 42" W x 77" L