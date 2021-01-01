From the happy planner
The Happy Planner Notepads and Notebooks - Watercolor Brights Planner Accessory Pack
Watercolor Brights Planner Accessory Pack. Get the most of out your Happy Planner with this expansive accessory pack complete with pre-punched sheets of stickers, cards and note pads in an aesthetically colorful theme. Includes four 20-sheet sticky note pads, 20 double-sided pre-punched cards and 301 stickers (401 pieces total)Graphic text: Do what you love and do a whole lot of it. (Other inspirational words and phrases).4.76'' W x 8.97'' H x 0.19'' DPaperImported