From night owl paper goods
Night Owl Paper Goods Notepads and Notebooks - Unicorn Lover Wood Journal, Mini Notebook & Enamel Pin Set
Advertisement
Unicorn Lover Wood Journal, Mini Notebook & Enamel Pin Set. Featuring wood covers for durability and eye-catching personality, this journal and notebook set comes with a unicorn pin to bring lighthearted flair to your outfit. Includes journal, notebook and pinJournal: 5.5'' W x 7.5'' HNotebook: 3.13'' W x 4.5'' H x 0.25'' DPin: 1'' W x 0.75'' HButterfly claspPaper / base metal / enamelSpiral-bound