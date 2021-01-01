From samsung

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15? Pen 2TB SSD 16GB RAM Extreme (Fast 8th gen Intel Core i7 Processor with Turbo Boost to 4.00GHz, 16 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD, 15?

$2,919.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Windows 10 Pro AMD Radeon 540 with 2 GB Infrared Camera Bluetooth

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com