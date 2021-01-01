Black Note Triplet LED Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (BKNT TR S CO LED4000K DIM UL 29)

The Black Note Triplet LED Suspension Light by LZF was designed to be a visual representation of music. Much like notes rising and falling across a piece of sheet music, the 3 Wood Veneer shades rise and fall around a slim Metal bar. The tall, cylindrical shape of the shades really shows off the distinctive texture of the natural wood grain (especially when illuminated). Install this pendant light singly in small dining spaces, clustered in a large entryway, or in a row above a long dining table or kitchen island. Designed by Ramon Esteve. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper