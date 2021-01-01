Black Note Triplet LED Floor Lamp by LZF - Finish: Black - (BKNT TR P BK LED4000K UL 20)

Give a modern design scheme a real sense of rhythm with the Black Note Triplet LED Floor Lamp by LZF. Ramon Esteve was inspired in his design of this floor lamp by musical arrangements. Here, a musical triplet is visually represented by 3 tall shades arranged at different heights around a slender Metal stem. The tight cylinders are made using real Wood Veneer, to give both the fixture and the light it creates unequaled texture and warmth. The tight configuration results in a minimal footprint, so this floor lamp can add a dramatic accent in modern interiors of all sizes. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black