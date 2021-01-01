Note 20 Ultra Flip Case Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case Slim Luxury Clear View Plating Mirror Scratchproof Makeup Stand Full Body.

Material: Polyurethane, Polycarbonate Color: Black: Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 6.9', Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 2020 6.9', Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G 6.9', Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 2020See More Material: The Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Case Made Of High Quality Pc And Pu Material, The Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Cover Light Weight Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly. Perfect Fit And Adds Minimal Bulk To Your Phone, Its Comfortable For You To Catch. Electroplate Mirror Effect: This Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Protector Case Is Stylish And Luxury And Ultra-Thin Mirror Flip Cover Enables You To View The Date, Time. The Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Phone Case Fashion Mirror Design Makes Your Phone Look Gorgeous, You Can Use It To Makeup Everywhere. Please Note In Order To Protect The Jou