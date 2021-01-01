From yang for president 2020 campaign designs
Yang for President 2020 Campaign Designs Not Left Not Right Forward Andrew Yang 2021 for Governor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Not Left. Not Right. Forward. Yang for President. Support UBI Universal Income, Healthcare for All, Automation is Coming Andrew Yang for UBI Supporters. Humanity First! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only