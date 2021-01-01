Ilve Nostalgie 60" Freestanding Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range UPN150FDMPRALXNG

60" Freestanding Gas Range with 8 Sealed Burners, Double Oven, 5.99 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Warming Drawer, Continuous Grates, Fan Grill Cooking, Multiple Fan Cooking, Defrost Function, and Triple Ring Burner: Custom RAL Color with Chrome Trim - NG. Quality Italian brass burners offer a touch of elegance to your cooktop. This high-power burner will boil a pot of water in just a few minutes. Ideal for lovers of exotic cuisine, it is ideally suited for Chinese wok, as well as large pots and pans. Get perfect, professional roasting using the electric rotisserie function option in both ovens. It uses a fan to force air to circulate inside the oven enclosure, allowing the food inside to cook faster and more evenly and come out browner. Serves as the perfect dishwarmer drawer by using the residual heat from the oven for heating up your plates. Swap between the grates for the griddle and burner. Ideal for cooking pizza and bread. Heat is supplied primarily by the bottom element which combines with the other elements at low power settings to create the ideal conditions for this type of cooking. Quickly defrosts all frozen foods and brings them up to room temperature. Defrosting to room temperature does not affect the look and flavor of the food. This fast preheating function brings the oven up to the desired temperature, after which the desired cooking function can be chosen. It can also be used as a quick defrost when a low-temperature setting is used (30/40-C). Quick intensive cooking with the steam exhaust. Ideal for foods with a crust, like roast potatoes and vegetables, chicken, salted fish, etc. Very fast, deep cooking with excellent power savings, ideal for dishes like pork ribs, sausages, kebabs, game, baked pasta, etc. The ideal function for fast, deep cooking, for gratins and roast meats, fillets, Florentine steaks, grilled fish, and vegetables. Particularly suited to browning and giving a touch of color to dishes. Ideal for hamburgers, pork chops, steaks, soles, squid, etc. Particularly. The classic electric oven function, ideal for the following foods: pork ribs, sausages, cod, braised meat, game, roast veal, meringues and biscuits, baked fruit, and many others. The best function for finishing off a cooking cycle, especially for pastries (biscuits, meringues, risen and fruit pastries, etc.) and other dishes. Allows you to cook more than one dish at a time, without their aromas contaminating each other. You can cook lasagne, croissants and brioches, fruit tarts, etc. A conversion kit is included to switch to the gas fuel you need. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Drawer: Warming. Series: Nostalgie. Viewing Window: Yes. Fuel Type: Dual Fuel. Gas Type: Natural Gas. Continuous Grates: Yes. Digital Clock: Yes. Pro-Style: Yes. Handle Design: Traditional. Handle Shape: Tubular. Handle Type: Bar. Burners / Elements: 8. Burners: 8. Brass Burners: Yes. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Downdraft Ventilation: No. Griddle: Yes. Grill: No. Cast Iron Grates: Yes. French Top: No. Highest Burner Output: 15,500 BTU. Front Left: 15,500 BTU. Back Left: 10,500 BTU. Back Right: 10,500 BTU. Front Right: 15,500 BTU. Middle Back: 10,500 BTU. Middle Front: 7,000 BTU. Middle Right: 10,500 BTU. Middle Left: 10,500 BTU. Griddle: 10,500 BTU. Total Capacity: 5.99 Cu. Ft. Primary Oven Capacity: 3.55 Cu. Ft. Dual Door: Yes. Oven Racks: 4. Steam-Clean: No. Broiler: Yes. Sabbath Mode: No. Self-Cleaning: Self-Clean Mode, Protective Panel is required (sold seperately). Convection: Yes. Delay Bake: No. Digital Temperature Display: No. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Steam Oven: No. Double Oven: Yes. Timer: Yes. Temperature Probe: No. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Removable Door: No. Volts: 220 V. Amps: 40 A. ADA Compliant: No. Star-K Certified: No. Rotisserie: Yes. LP Conversion: Yes. Frequency: 60 Hz. Self-Clean: Optional. Width: 59 1/16". Maximum Height: 39 9/16". Minimum Height: 35 10/16". Depth (with handle): 26 3/16". Depth (without handle): 23 10/16". Product Weight: 438 lbs. Parts and Labor: 2 Years Limited.