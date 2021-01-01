Nostalgia 14 Light Multipoint Pendant Light - Rectangular Canopy by LODES - Color: Gold (MULTICOLOR)

The Nostalgia 14 Light Multipoint Pendant Light - Rectangular Canopy was designed by Dima Loginoff in 2016, and is made in Italy. The Nostalgia 14 Light Multipoint Pendant Light - Rectangular Canopy is a captivating light fixture that complements any interior space. A perfect blend of retro and modern, this decorative pendant light showcases 14 shades made from blown glass and each houses a LED light source. Each shade is suspended from a round canopy by a single wire and available in several precious metal finishes. When illuminated, this decorative pendant light casts direct lighting that is perfect for making a statement in an entryway, dining room, bedroom, or living room. Founded in 1950, LODES, formerly known as Studio Italia Design, is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Venice, Italy. Their designs are completely Made In Italy using high quality materials and expert craftsmanship, with glass, for example, that is hand-blown in Murano. From the elegant, intimate teardrop of the Sky Fall pendant light to the geometric, eye-catching Puzzle Twist, their creations showcase impressive artistry and design sensibility. Shape: Other. Color: Gold.