Miscool Norwood Single-Handle 1-Spray High Pressure Shower Faucet in Matte Black with Brass Body Valve (Valve Included)

Taking a shower is a daily experience which can have a major impact on your mood throughout the day, so why not make the best of it. The shower system set with valve is constructed of low lead brass, there is no bursting or leaking in extremely hot or cold environments, ensuring strength and long lifetime. Air boost technology combines water and air, you can clearly hear the friction sound of air and water. Pleasant rain shower spa experience. Now just close your eyes, enjoy the shower feeling of returning nature. Enjoy this state of the art, elegantly designed shower fixture, which is extremely durable and safe to use, while at the same time helping you save up on your money and time. Color: Matte Black.