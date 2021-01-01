3' Norwegian Seedling Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit

What else do you want for your Christmas decorations, when you have this Norwegian seedling tree? This tree, with the most exquisite details, grabs everyone's attention at a gathering. Make sure to add some glittering ball ornaments to complete the look of this artificial tree. Product Features: Features an unlit tree seated in a burlap bag base adds a rustic feel. Norwegian Seedling tree is great for tabletop display and easy to trim with holiday decorations. Comes in a feel real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. Crush resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. Contains 282 branch tips. Fire resistant and non-allergenic. Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use. Dimensions: 3' high x 26 " diameter. Material(s): plasticNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.