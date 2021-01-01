From norwegian lundehund owner gifts
Norwegian Lundehund Owner Gifts Norwegian Lundehund Dog Owner Gift Coffee Vintage Retro Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
I Like Coffee My Norwegian Lundehund And Maybe 3 People, vintage retro text design. Funny, sarcastic quote, saying for Norwegian Lundehund dog owners and coffee lovers. Perfect gift idea for Lundehund mom or dad who loves spending time with their pet. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only