Best in Show Dog Gifts Norwegian Elkhound Dog Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The Norwegian Elkhound is a robust spitz type known for his lush silver-gray coat and dignified but friendly demeanor. The durable Elkhound is among Europe's oldest dogs. They sailed with the Vikings and figure in Norse art and legend. If you are training, showing, breeding, focused on agility or obedience, this design is a modern way to show your love for your favorite dog breed. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only