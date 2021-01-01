From three posts
Norway Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
This Norway Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with stand features feel-real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. This tree has a traditional cone shape and upswept branch design. Three section construction and hinged branches. The sturdy folding metal tree stand is included. Size: 6.5' H