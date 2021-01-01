Akhsa Swag 1 - Light Unique / Statement Geometric Pendant

Be it a foyer in need of a little illumination, a staircase seeking brightening, or a dining room searching for some shine, this versatile pendant is the perfect pick. A taste of minimalism tucked into the airy folds of mid-century style, the geometric cage design is constructed without glass. Made from metal with a copper finish, this plug-in pendant is perfect for students, renters, or anyone who is looking to avoid hardwiring a lighting fixture. This sloped ceiling compatible luminary accommodates one bulb up to 60 W (bulb not included).