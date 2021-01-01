From mercury row
Norton St Philip 34" Wide Tufted Polyester Armchair
Featuring splayed legs, and a streamlined silhouette, this armchair is brimming with mid-century modern style. Crafted with a kiln-dried hardwood frame, this piece is padded with high-density foam, supported by sinuous springs, and upholstered with linen-like polyester fabric in a solid hue for understated appeal. Tufted details dot the back to round out the look with a touch of texture. Assembly is required. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Fabric: Oatmeal Polyester