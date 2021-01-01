R&M International Northwoods Nature Cookie Cutters, Deer, Salmon, Loon, Bear, Tree, Moose, 6-Piece Set

Set of 6 tinplated steel Northwoods outdoor and nature themed/shaped cookie cutters Includes: 4" Deer Head, 4.5" Salmon, 4.5" Loon, 3.5" Bear, 4" Tree, and 4" Moose High-quality cutters cut through a variety of doughs easily and can also be used on sandwiches, fondant or craft clay - don't limit your imagination! To maximize the life of your cookie cutter, hand wash in warm soapy water and towel dry thoroughly before storing R&M has a variety of cookie cutters for every occasion - we look forward to being part of your baking and celebrations!, Weight: 0.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: R & M Industries