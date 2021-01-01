From william's home furnishing
William's Home Furnishing Northvale I Espresso Transitional Style Dining Table Set (5-Piece), Brown
Create a simple and hospitable living space with this gorgeous accent table collection. Whether its having friends over for a casual gathering or eating a meal with your family, this dining table set will make the perfect addition to your dining room. This unique space efficient design is perfect in your home. Padded leatherette chairs accent this dining table finished in espresso. A perfect addition to a small dining area or kitchen. Also available in counter height.