Northridge 44'' Console Table

Features:Product Dimension:44"L x 18"W x 30"HStyle:ContemporaryFinish:Faux Marble & ChampagneMaterials: Metal, Faux Marble, Composite WoodFeatures: Faux Marble Top , Geometric Metal BaseAssembly Required:YesBase Material: metalBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: Faux MarbleBase Color: ChampagneGloss Finish: NoTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: SledWeight Capacity: 50Country of Origin: Viet NamPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Viet NamWrought Iron: NoCable Management: NoNested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: YesADA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: FIRA Certified: YesGSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoSCS Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 44Width Underneath Table Top: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: Interior Cabinet Depth - Front to Back: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Clearance to Floor: 28Overall Product Weight: 22Middle Table: Middle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Ta