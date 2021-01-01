Northbay Table Lamp Shiny Silver - StyleCraft

Accent your home décor with this table lamp from the Signature Collection by StyleCraft Home Collection. This delightful lamp works wonderfully in practically any living room, home office or bedroom. This piece exemplifies superior product design and great styling. It will pair well with glam and contemporary styling. Regardless if you put it in the bedroom or family room, this table lamp stands out. Suitable for residential use in a dry location. This modern table lamp is UL listed in compliance with the nationally recognized safety standards.