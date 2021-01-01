From the holiday aisle
North Valley Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Multi-Color Lights
Whether you have a taste for avant-garde holiday decorations or simply want to add a twist to your seasonal vignette, this lush faux spruce tree makes a striking, whimsical statement in a traditional aesthetic. Pick a color scheme and embellish it with similar-hued ornaments for a mod-inspired monochromatic look, or give it contrast with glittering floral sprays and velvet bows. A green metal stand is included, while the multi-colored incandescent lights can be plugged in. Size: 4.5'