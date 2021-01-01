North States MyPet Extra Tall Petgate Passage Pressure Mount Dog Gate, 29.8"-38" Wide, Matte Bronze

MyPet Extra-Tall Petgate Passage by North States can be pressure mounted easily between rooms, doorways and other spaces. The color of this heavy-duty steel gate is a beautiful matte bronze; it's sure to complement any home decor and will stand the test of time. This pet gate has an exclusive small door (9.5" x 8") which swings freely allowing your pet the freedom to come and go as they please. Want to contain your pet's no problem. The small door also locks for containment with the Grip-n-Twist latch offering you peace of mind. Perfect for households with puppies or multiple pets. Key features of this pet gate include an extra-wide 21" door opening so that you and your pet can pass through with ease. A swing control lever on the bottom of the door allows the gate to swing in one or both directions. The large handle design easily fits into the palm of your hand for a comfortable grip. This pet gate pressure mounts by using tension knobs to secure the gate in place. It's ideal for a variety of room openings or in doorways measuring 29.8 to 38 inches wide using the two extensions included and is an extra-tall 42 inches high.