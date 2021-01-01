logobrands North Carolina Rolling Cooler, Multi

The Rolling Cooler is incredibly functional and stylish. With enough space for up to forty-eight 12 oz cans plus ice, it is perfect for carrying drinks to your next party, for your kids team on gameday, or even packing your camping supplies. This cooler guarantees its cool contents will not lose their chill. It features a pull out handle, smooth rolling in line wheels, a zipper storage compartment on the front and two convenient elastic mesh pockets on the sides. Fans will be ready to bring their team spirit and plenty of cold beverages to any event with this Rolling Cooler. Color: Multi.