From flash furniture
Flash Furniture North Beach Black Glass TV Stand with Stainless Steel Metal Frame
Advertisement
Futuristic looks and a geometric design give this glass TV stand a healthy dose of sleek and chic appeal. Made from black tempered glass, the two shelves offers plenty of space to hold your accessories or decorative items Black tempered glass surface, 8mm thick glass, supports up to a 40" flat panel TV Stainless steel frame, hexagon shelves with beveled edges, tubular legs, round feet Modern on-trend style PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 31.5"W x 17.75"D x 18.75"H | Height Between Shelves: 7.5"H