Sauder North Avenue Narrow Console Table, Sindoori Mango Finish

This North Avenue collection console table features a spacious top surface that provides you with the perfect amount of space to highlight your important items. This metal console table also makes a convenient spot to set your wallet and keys or charge your phone or tablet. This modern-day metal sofa table is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home in your living room, hallway, foyer, or entryway. It looks great no matter where it stands. It is constructed with a durable black metal frame and the top is finished in a warm toned Sindoori Mango that complements your current Sauder pieces or adds a lively touch to the furniture that you already have. Treat yourself, your items, and your home to the North Avenue sofa table.