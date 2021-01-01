North Attleborough 7 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier

The Design House Marielle Chandelier is made of formed steel with white frosted glass shades and finished in brushed nickel. This 7-light chandelier is rated for 120-volts and uses (7) 60-watt medium base incandescent bulbs, bulbs are not included. This chandelier's classic design has one main shade, measuring 11.75” in diameter. 5 smaller uplight shades extend above the main shade, each measuring 7” in diameter. The chandelier measures 26-inches (H) by 23-inches (W), this 19.84-pound fixture has a chain to extend from the ceilings. Adds an accent in a kitchen, dining room or entry way. This product is UL and cUL listed. The Design House Marielle Chandelier comes with a 10-Year limited warranty that protects against defects in materials and workmanship.