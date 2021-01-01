From vito
nortel i2004 telephone charcoal (text w/ silver bezel) (renewed)
Advertisement
This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on VoIP phone 2 x Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX Integrated Ethernet switch Call Services: Voice Mail, Caller ID, Voice Dialing, Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Call Transfer, Call Hold