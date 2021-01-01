Normanson Armchair

When it comes to rounding out your living ensemble with a classic look, nothing beats an armchair for delivering a seat with an iconic silhouette. Take this one, for example: perfect for an understated touch in any room, it's crafted in the USA from a wood frame with foam-filled seats and wrapped in polyester upholstery. Round arms and tapered block feet lend this piece a look at the intersection of classic and contemporary styles. And with an included toss pillow, this piece arrives with everything you need for a cozy seat. Body Fabric: Cruise Adrift, Throw Pillow Fabric: Cruise Adrift, Leg Color: Black Walnut