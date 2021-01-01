From top knobs
Normandy 1 1/4" Diameter Mushroom Knob
Features:Normandy collectionScrew pack: M4Base material: BrassKnob Shape: Mushroom KnobStyle: Modern & Contemporary;TraditionalTheme: Finish: Primary Material: MetalMaterial Details: BrassMultipack: NoNumber of Knobs: 1Backplate Included: NoCompatible Screw Type/Size: Screws Included: YesScrew Type/Size: Country of Origin: ChinaScrew Type/Size Included: 1 each (M4-25, Solid 1" & M4-45, breakoff 1 3/4")Screw Type/Size Needed: Spefications:Dimensions:Base diameter: 0.75"Overall Length: Overall Width: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.13Knob Diameter: 1.25Overall Projection: 1.125Overall Product Weight: 0.2Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Installation Instructions: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Finish: Oiled Rubbed Bronze