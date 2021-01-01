From asstd national brand

Norman Wooden Headboards, One Size , Brown

Description

Elevate the scenery of your bedroom with the elegant appeal of the norman headboard. Made in malaysia, the norman is constructed from wood featuring a natural ash walnut finish. Its broad frame is complemented by a sleek spindle design that allows light to flow more easily throughout the room and provide a more open feel in tight spaces. Requiring assembly, the headboard is supported by sturdy wood legs that feature six pre-drilled holes for easy height customization. Providing convenient back support when sitting up in bed, the norman headboard improves any bedroom.Included: 1 Headboard(s)Features: Quick ShipJoinery: Cam BoltTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Bed Size: TwinMeasurements: .8 Depth/Inches, 42.7 Width/Inches, 50 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsWeight (lb.): 10 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% RubberwoodFabric Description: WovenFinish: WalnutCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported

