Mepra Norma 101022024 24 Pcs Flatware Set – Metallic Tableware, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery

DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Norma flatware is a modern classic collection that features a teardrop design with a rimmed border. The cutlery collection has a polished finish which makes it a great piece for any formal event. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 per cent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. 24 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 24-piece set includes 6x European size tablespoon, 6x table fork, 6x table knife solid handle, and 6x European coffee spoon. A complete flatware set for 6 table settings., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA