Norm Modern & Contemporary Wall Mirror

With more options than ever before, the bath series collection fulfills every requirement in the bathroom space in both public and private environments. Many of the designs, such as the mirrors and trash bins, also serve us outside the bath, in offices, kitchens, living areas, and beyond. The full lineup now includes trash bins in an array of sizes, multiple mirror designs, a shower tray, a towel bar, a toilet roll holder, a shower wiper, and a towel ladder. The bath series also offers a toothbrush holder, a soap pump, and a toilet brush-all three available in both freestanding and wall-mounted editions. Norm architects minimalist, human-centered sensibility shines through each accessory, with the designs responding to real-life needs while maintaining a sophisticated, modern expression. Light, uniform lines, and rounded bases unify the pieces and add beautiful focal points to some of our most-used spaces. Finish: Black