23" x 35" Nordlund Framed Decorative Wall Mirror Natural - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Decorate your home with a beautiful mirror that takes inspiration from Scandinavian design. The Nordlund wall mirror from Kate and Laurel features a lovely rounded rectangle shape, with a natural solid wood frame that toes the line between modern and minimalist. Its soft appearance is a welcome addition to any contemporary living room, bedroom, entryway, or dining room; you could even hang it above the sink as a bathroom mirror in your powder or master. The overall display dimensions of this mirror are 23 inches wide by 1.5 inches deep by 35 inches tall, creating a robust accent that is ready to hang in any room. Adding a mirror to your office or living area expands the space by spreading light sources and overall bringing depth and dimension inside. Hang it vertically or horizontally above a couch, entryway, sink, or console table with the convenient metal D-ring hangers securely attached to the back. The simplicity and sophistication of this functional wall mirror allows for blending into any room scene or decorative aesthetic.