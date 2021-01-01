Nordista Outdoor Patio 4 Piece Teak Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

This 4-person outdoor seating group is made of solid teak wood for a naturally luxe look and feel. It includes one sofa, one armless sofa, and a slatted coffee table. Each piece has a modern, low profile, with the seats featuring a larger width that's great for cozying up for a night of warm beverages and conversation. We love that this set also includes six cushions in a natural white, so you have everything you need to instantly create the ideal outdoor lounge space. Best of all, the machine-washable cushion covers are removable with zipper closures for easy care. This set complements all design schemes, from traditional to modern to glam.