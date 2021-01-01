Nordic Minimalist Nightstand With Three Storage Drawers, White

Specifications: Contemporary fashion: This stylish storage coffee table is available in classic and simple white tones. Round drawer handles, MDF and lacquer coating are available to add gloss and make it the perfect accessory. C-type guardrail: There is a C-type guardrail design on the countertop, so things are not easy to fall, it is more convenient and simple to pick up. Combine fashion with function: This beautiful bedside table has three chic drawers that match this piece with fashion and function. Curved table corner design: Anti-collision table corner design can protect you and your family, and the groove handle design is convenient for taking things. Applicable scene: bedroom, study, office, living room, etc. are all suitable, which can save space. Package Includes: 1pc Nightstand Bedroom 1pc English installation instructions 1 pack of mounting accessories