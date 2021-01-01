Nordic Bath Soap Dish

This elegant bathroom soap dish cup is made of stoneware, outlined with its combination of smooth surface and its modern design which adds a sophisticated look and elegant touch to your bathroom. Its round shape and the ridged tray keep the soap in place and avoid the soap to melt too quickly. This round soap dish holder is a lovely accent for any bathroom. Wipe clean with soapy water. Accessorize your bathroom countertop in a trendy style with this charming soap dish. Imported from France, made in PRC, the perfect accessory for a master bath, guest bath or kids bath. Also suitable for commercial use. Finish: Blush