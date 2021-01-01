Nord Charcoal Rectangular Wood Coffee Table

All angles and intersecting planes, our neo-geo Nord coffee table is an easy way to upgrade your space with something contemporary. The table's asymmetrical design plays with positive and negative space for a look that's as sculptural as it is functional. Each solid wood table is finished by hand with weathered texture and a two-toned charcoal stain to bring out the gorgeous grain of Douglas fir. The Nord coffee table is a Crate & Barrel exclusive. Hand-finished Solid Douglas fir with with weathered and two-toned charcoal finish Made in India